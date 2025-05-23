Disability advocates work to make Kent County "absolutely accessible"

GRAND RAPIDS..MICH — Imagine trying to go about your daily routine - grabbing a cup of coffee, visiting the library, or going to work - only to be met with signs you can't read, paths you can't navigate, or doors you can't open. This is the reality for many individuals with disabilities in Kent County.

To address these challenges, the Disability Advocates of Kent County (DAC) have launched the "Absolutely Accessible Kent" program, which aims to make the community more inclusive and accessible for all.

Taylor Derusha, a legally blind test pilot for the program, knows firsthand the struggles of navigating everyday tasks. "Anything that I have to read that isn't on technology, where I can use accessible software, even those self-checkouts, I have to ask for help, and if there's no cashier, I then have to just wait, or just try and hope I'm pressing the right buttons," she said.

Derusha's experience led her to collaborate with the DAC, who were quick to resolve her accessibility issues with her property manager. "Within 10-15 minutes, they had already talked to that property manager, explained and educated exactly why that was just totally inaccessible for me," Derusha said.

Kim Davey, the Community Engagement and Advocacy Manager at the DAC, explains that the "Absolutely Accessible Kent" program uses "test pilots" – individuals with disabilities who volunteer their time to help make the community more accessible. "We will come up with a report that will outline our findings and ways that [businesses] can make simple changes that would benefit their business and benefit accessibility for all people," Davey said.

One business that has embraced the program is Steelcase, a furniture company in Grand Rapids. "Steelcase in particular has been amazing," Derusha said. "They've had us over there, as well as many other test pilots with all sorts of disabilities. Within a week, they would ask for us back, and there would be changes, positive changes."

Many places have collaborated with the program for more accessibility. Please like John Ball Zoo or even Gerald R. Ford International Airport.

The DAC's efforts have been well-received, as Davey notes, "What we find is more often the not, people really want to do the right thing."

The "Absolutely Accessible Kent" program will host an event on Wednesday, May 28th from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the GVSU Eberhard Center in downtown Grand Rapids, where different leaders in architecture and planning will advocate for accessibility around the community.

Disability Advocates Work to Make Kent County "Absolutely Accessible"

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube