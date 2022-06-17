Director attending screening of documentary film at Celebration Cinema North

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Forest Hills Central graduate will be returning to Grand Rapids for a special screening of her documentary film Overland. The film will be shown at Celebration Cinema North on June 29 at 7 p.m.

The 2020 film follows three falconers: an eagle hunter, a hawk whisperer, and a falcon racer. Throughout the film, it shows the three connecting to the wild and nature, despite how the modern world is becoming more driven by technology. Elisabeth Haviland James directed the film with her husband Revere La Noue. James previously directed the 2013 film In So Many Words. La Noue previously directed an episode of the series First Time Fans.

James graduated from Forest Hills Central in 1995. She credits a teacher from the school for seeding her love of filmmaking and encouraging her to always follow her dreams. At the screening, James will introduce the film to the audience. After the film, she will share behind-the-scenes stories and take questions from the audience.

The special screening of Overland will be held at Celebration Cinema North on June 29 at 7 p.m. More information on the screening can be found on Celebration Cinema’s website. A trailer for Overland can be watched below:

