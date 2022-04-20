'Dino & Dragon Stroll' coming to The DeltaPlex in June

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Dino & Dragon Stroll will be coming to Grand Rapids at The DeltaPlex from June 4-5. The event will also be used to help provide food to struggling families.

The event features animatronic dinosaurs and dragons, with some being over 28 feet tall and over 60 feet long. The animatronics feature moving heads, necks, tails, wings, blinking eyes, mouths that open and close, breathing movements, synchronized sounds, and roars.

The stroll allows guests to walk through the experience at their own pace. For kids, there will also be a story time at the event. It will also have a Dinosaur and Dragon Craft Creations Station, which will feature various hands-on crafts. Additional activity tickets will also be available to purchase, which include theme rides such as bounce house inflatables, Dinosaur Scooters, Walking Dinosaur Rides, and T-Rex ATV’s. There will also be a sensory friendly session of the stroll at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday June 4.

At every stop during their North American tour, Dino & Dragon Stroll works with a local food bank/pantry for their “Stomp Out Hunger” initiative. The goal is to help families that are struggling in the local community. Guests who attend the stroll are encouraged to bring items to the event that they wish to donate. They can be placed in the collection bins at the front entrance of the stroll. All collected food items will be used to help families in the Grand Rapids area.

