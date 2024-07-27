Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Did you see the Budweiser Clydesdales in Muskegon Friday? Here's why they were here

The iconic Clydesdales were in Muskegon for a special celebration
Tyler Sales Company in Muskegon hosted the Budweiser Clydesdales for a parade and picture-taking opportunity
Posted at
and last updated

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The famous Budweiser Clydesdales were in Muskegon Friday evening.

The third-generation family-owned beer distributor, Tyler Sales Company, hosted the iconic horses for a parade and picture-taking opportunity.

It was the Clydesdales' third appearance in the Muskegon area in 10 years.

Tyler Sales Company brought in the Clydesdales to help celebrate its 90th anniversary. The company is a beverage distributor of Anheuser Busch.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book