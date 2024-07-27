Did you see the Budweiser Clydesdales in Muskegon Friday? Here's why they were here

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The famous Budweiser Clydesdales were in Muskegon Friday evening.

The third-generation family-owned beer distributor, Tyler Sales Company, hosted the iconic horses for a parade and picture-taking opportunity.

It was the Clydesdales' third appearance in the Muskegon area in 10 years.

Tyler Sales Company brought in the Clydesdales to help celebrate its 90th anniversary. The company is a beverage distributor of Anheuser Busch.

