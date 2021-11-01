Watch
Dia De Los Muertos is a two day holiday that reunites the living and dead

Posted at 6:31 AM, Nov 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-01 06:31:58-04

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Day of the Dead (Dia De Los Muertos) is a two day holiday that reunites the living and dead.

Families create ofrendas (Offerings) to honor their departed family members that have passed. These altars are decorated with bright yellow marigold flowers, photos of the departed, and the favorite foods and drinks of the one being honored. The offerings are believed to encourage visits from the land of the dead as the departed souls hear their prayers, smell their foods and join in the celebrations.

A celebration will be held on Sunday, October 31 at the Woodmere Cemetery (9400 W. Fort St.) in Detroit. It's set to begin at noon and include face painting, balloon animals and refreshments.

