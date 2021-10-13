DEVELOPING: Michigan State Police Fugitive Team involved in shooting in Barry County

ORANGEVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Michigan State Police are investigating a shooting involving the 1st District Fugitive Team in Barry County.

Details are extremely limited, but we know the shooting happened around 10 a.m. Wednesday in Orangeville Township and involved MSP 1st District Fugitive Team.

It’s unclear if anyone was injured or what led to the shooting.

Michigan State Police say the 5th District Fugitive Team is leading the investigation now.

No further information has been released, but we have a reporter working to bring you details.

*This is a developing story and will be updated as new details are confirmed.

