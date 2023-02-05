Detroit Wing Company on Super Bowl catering options

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Super Bowl LVII is a week away which means its time to start making catering plans for that super bowl get together.

The Detroit Wing Company offers a variety of options when it comes to catering. From game day boxes to office boxes, you'll be able to get the perfect sized option for your gathering, and not to mention, chicken wings.

The wing company has two locations in West Michigan, one on East Beltline Avenue across from Woodland Mall, the other on East Beltline Avenue across from Knapps Crossing.

If you'd like to look at their menu and place an order, head to their website.