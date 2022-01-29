Driver hurt after being hit by deputy responding to call near Holland

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Holland man is recovering after being involved in a crash with an Ottawa County Sheriff’s deputy.

The crash happened just before 10:40 Friday night at 136th Avenue & Riley Street just north of Holland.

Investigators say a 27-year-old deputy was heading northbound on 136th Avenue while responding to a high priority call with his lights and sirens activated. The deputy hit another driver who was heading westbound on Riley Street.

The 23-year-old driver of a CR-V was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The deputy was not hurt.

Holland Police are investigating the case.