Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Driver hurt after being hit by deputy responding to call near Holland

items.[0].image.alt
file photo
Ottawa County sheriff
Posted at 3:44 AM, Jan 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-29 04:38:35-05

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Holland man is recovering after being involved in a crash with an Ottawa County Sheriff’s deputy.

The crash happened just before 10:40 Friday night at 136th Avenue & Riley Street just north of Holland.

Investigators say a 27-year-old deputy was heading northbound on 136th Avenue while responding to a high priority call with his lights and sirens activated. The deputy hit another driver who was heading westbound on Riley Street.

The 23-year-old driver of a CR-V was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The deputy was not hurt.

Holland Police are investigating the case.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Morning-News-local_promo_480x630.png

Morning News