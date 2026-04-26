Deputies: Two people shot outside Springfield venue

Calhoun County Sheriff's deputies are investigating after two people were shot outside The Base Bar and Grill in Springfield, while 200 customers were in the parking lot, according to a news release from the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies were called to the location, along the 3900 block of W. Dickman Road, shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday, deputies said.

As deputies arrived, customers continued to leave the business and the two victims had left to seek medical care, the news release said.

Battle Creek Police found of the victims near the corner of Kendall Street and Ann Street, while the victim was en route to the hospital, the news release said. Officers worked to help the victim, using a tourniquet, and worked to make sure the person was safely transported for help, the news release said.

Both victims were in stable condition, the news release said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lt. Curtis Smith at (269) 781-0880 or send in anonymous tips through Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.

