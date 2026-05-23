Deputies: Teen fled after apparent road rage on I-94, later found in woods

A teenager from Jackson was taken into custody after fleeing from a Calhoun County Sheriff's deputy on I-94, then trying to hide from authorities in the woods after he crashed, according to a news release from the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office.

It began Saturday morning just after 7 a.m., when a patrolling deputy on eastbound I-94 near Helmer Road saw a Lincoln SUV driving recklessly with apparent road rage and putting other drivers in danger, the news release said.

The deputy tried to pull the vehicle over, but the driver sped off, the news release said.

The chase was terminated because of factors including rain and excessive speeds, the news release said.

Shortly afterwards, with the suspect vehicle still in sight, the Lincoln ran off the road and crashed into the woods, the news release said.

The deputy stopped and made it to the vehicle, but the driver was gone, the news release said.

Using a K-9 and drone team, authorities found the suspect hiding in the woods, and he was taken into custody and evaluated for injuries, the news release said.

Authorities identified the suspect as a 17-year-old from Jackson.

The incident remains under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to call Lieutenant Curtis Smith at (269) 781-0880, or submit a tip anonymously through Silent Observer at (269) 964-3888.