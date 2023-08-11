Deputies seek missing Niles Twp. man requiring medical attention

NILES TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies request the public’s assistance in locating a missing man out of Niles Township.

The Berrien County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) says 42-year-old James Alber is a resident of an adult foster care home.

We’re told he has a disability and requires medical attention.

James is described as a 5’11” tall white man with green eyes and blond hair. He weighs 180 pounds and was last known to be wearing a T-shirt, denim jeans and a type of sweater.

Deputies say he was last seen before 4:20 a.m. Wednesday at Memorial Hospital in South Bend.

Those with knowledge of James’s whereabouts are urged to connect with local law enforcement.

