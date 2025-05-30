Deputies searching for man last seen leaving Ottawa County care home

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Have you seen this man? Ottawa County deputies are trying to locate him.

According to the Sheriff's Office, Toby Petree was reported missing Thursday afternoon.

The 53-year-old was last seen walking away from an adult care home on Barry Street near 8th Avenue in Georgetown Township. He was reportedly heading east on Barry Street.

Petree was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and shorts.

If you have any information about Petree's whereabouts, contact the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.

