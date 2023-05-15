Deputies recover body 'similar' to missing mom in Berrien County

SODUS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Authorities have recovered a body they say is "similar" to a Berrien County mother who went missing in the St. Joseph River last week.

The Berrien Springs-Oronoko Township Police Department (BSOTPD) says the 42-year-old Berrien Springs woman disappeared Sunday, May 7 after her 8-year-old son experienced difficulty while in the water.

Rescue crews found the child on an island and was later deemed to be in good health.

READ MORE: Berrien County mom goes missing, likely tried to rescue son from river

We’re told deputies with the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office recovered a body that bears a resemblance to the missing woman in Sodus Township Monday morning.

The body was found north of St. Joseph Valley Parkway, according to BSOTPD. It has since been taken to WMED for identification.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube