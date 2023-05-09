Berrien County mom goes missing after trying to rescue son from river

ORONOKO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Police are looking for a mother who went missing in Berrien County on Sunday while attempting to rescue her child from the St. Joseph River.

The Berrien Springs-Oronoko Township Police Department (BSOTPD) says 42-year-old Shirani Simpson of Berrien Springs entered the river during the evening hours when her 8-year-old son struggled in the water.

Rescue crews found the child on an island, according to police. He was transported to Corewell Health Lakeland Hospital in Niles and later released in good health.

Authorities say the mother remains unaccounted for.

BSOTPD credits the Berrien Springs-Oronoko Township Fire Department, Berrien County Sheriff’s Office, Cass County Sheriff’s Office K9, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, Great Lakes Drone Company and the Royalton Township Fire Department for their assistance.

