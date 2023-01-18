Deputies: player and coach ejected after assault at East Kentwood vs. Grand Haven girls' basketball game

GRAND HAVEN — The Ottawa County Sheriff's office says an East Kentwood player and coach were ejected after a fight at last night's girls' basketball game in Grand Haven.

Deputies say they got the call to Grand Haven High School shortly after 8:15 p.m. Tuesday.

They say it was linked to an assault between a member of the East Kentwood High School and Grand Haven High School Girls basketball teams.

Deputies said they worked with school staff to calm the situation and stayed on scene for the rest of the game.

The investigation into the assault between the players is still on-going.