Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Deputies: Medical emergency caused crash that injured 2 in Cass County

items.[0].image.alt
Cass County Sheriff's Office
car crash cass county
Posted at 4:03 PM, Jun 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-17 16:03:30-04

NEWBERG TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two people were taken to Three Rivers Hospital after a Thursday morning crash in Cass County.

Deputies from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office were called to investigate the crash soon after 9:15 a.m. at M-60 near McKinley Street in Newberg Township.

A sheriff’s office investigation showed that 69-year-old Frederick Mark Reed of Dowagiac was eastbound on M-60 when he had a medical emergency and lost control of his vehicle, hitting a shore station.

His daughter was also in the vehicle, according to a news release.

Both were taken to the hospital with injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening.

Seat belts were worn by both.

Deputies don’t believe alcohol or drugs to have been factors in the crash.

The investigation continues.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time