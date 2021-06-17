Deputies: Medical emergency caused crash that injured 2 in Cass County

NEWBERG TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two people were taken to Three Rivers Hospital after a Thursday morning crash in Cass County.
Deputies from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office were called to investigate the crash soon after 9:15 a.m. at M-60 near McKinley Street in Newberg Township.
A sheriff’s office investigation showed that 69-year-old Frederick Mark Reed of Dowagiac was eastbound on M-60 when he had a medical emergency and lost control of his vehicle, hitting a shore station.
His daughter was also in the vehicle, according to a news release.
Both were taken to the hospital with injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening.
Seat belts were worn by both.
Deputies don’t believe alcohol or drugs to have been factors in the crash.
The investigation continues.