Deputies: Medical emergency caused crash that injured 2 in Cass County

NEWBERG TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two people were taken to Three Rivers Hospital after a Thursday morning crash in Cass County.

Deputies from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office were called to investigate the crash soon after 9:15 a.m. at M-60 near McKinley Street in Newberg Township.

A sheriff’s office investigation showed that 69-year-old Frederick Mark Reed of Dowagiac was eastbound on M-60 when he had a medical emergency and lost control of his vehicle, hitting a shore station.

His daughter was also in the vehicle, according to a news release.

Both were taken to the hospital with injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening.

Seat belts were worn by both.

Deputies don’t believe alcohol or drugs to have been factors in the crash.

The investigation continues.