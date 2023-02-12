Deputies investigating suspected shooting near Grand Valley State University

ALLENDALE, Mich. — Deputies in Ottawa County say they're investigating what's believed to be a shooting at an apartment near Grand Valley State University.

The Sheriff's Office tells FOX 17, the report came in just after 11:30 p.m. Saturday for a shooting on 42nd Avenue and Pierce Street.

The initial report said someone was injured, but when deputes got to the scene they were not able to find anyone injured.

Deputies say there were indications that a shooting occured.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office or Silent Observer.