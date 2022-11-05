Deputies investigating shots fired at Olive Township home

OLIVE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies in Ottawa County are investigating a shots fired incident in Olive Township.

The incident happened around 3:15 Saturday morning near Van Buren Street and 104th Avenue.

Ottawa County Sheriff's say they were called to reports of shots fired at a home.

Several bullets hit the house but no one inside was hit or injured by gunfire.

Investigators believe a dark color sedan stopped in front of the house and the people inside fired multiple shots at the house.

The sedan left the area after the incident.