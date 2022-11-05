Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Deputies investigating shots fired at Olive Township home

Ottawa County sheriff 11282021
Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
FOX 17
Ottawa County sheriff 11282021
Posted at 4:37 AM, Nov 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-05 04:37:24-04

OLIVE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies in Ottawa County are investigating a shots fired incident in Olive Township.

The incident happened around 3:15 Saturday morning near Van Buren Street and 104th Avenue.

Ottawa County Sheriff's say they were called to reports of shots fired at a home.

Several bullets hit the house but no one inside was hit or injured by gunfire.

Investigators believe a dark color sedan stopped in front of the house and the people inside fired multiple shots at the house.

The sedan left the area after the incident.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Right_Rail_General_Election_Special_960x720.png

Election Special