Deputies: Baldwin man stabs brother during argument over dog's mess

BALDWIN, Mich. — A Baldwin man was stabbed and a school entered lockdown after what began as an argument over a dog Thursday morning.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) says two brothers, aged 23 and 25, quarreled over a dog’s mess on Sixth Street when the older brother stabbed the younger brother.

We’re told someone may have been armed with a gun.

LCSO says the older brother took off but was quickly found and arrested in Sweetwater Township.

The local school district was placed on lockdown for a short while until the authorities deemed the situation was secure, according to the sheriff’s office.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital. The extent of his injuries remains unknown.

The older brother faces charges of assault and for resisting and obstruction, LCSO says.

Michigan State Police, dispatchers, Life EMS and the Michigan Department of Natural Resources are credited for their assistance.

