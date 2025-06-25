MUSKEGON, Mich. — The demolition of a historic downtown Muskegon building, known as the city's 'skeleton building,' has been delayed until Wednesday after construction crews said the cables intended for the takedown were not strong enough.

WATCH: Demolition of Muskegon's 'skeleton building' delayed until Wednesday

Demolition of Muskegon's 'skeleton building' delayed until Wednesday

The 1929 structure, which originally served as a bank, was scheduled to be demolished Tuesday, but was since postponed to Wednesday when workers determined the cables couldn't bring the building down.

"We just want it to be gone. It's our biggest eyesore downtown," said Muskegon resident Greg Borgman.

FOX17

To some Muskegon residents, the 'skeleton building' has stood as a complete contrast to the revitalized structures surrounding it in downtown Muskegon.

"You look around and everything else has been upgraded and things and made new again," Muskegon resident Greg Sesselmann said. "And so this one's been kind of slow at the action, so I'm glad it's doing something."

Many spectators arrived hoping to witness the historic demolition, only to be disappointed by the delay.

FOX17

"I came down initially at 4, because I heard it was going to come down somewhere between 4 and 6," Borgman explained.

However, as the time passed, the building remained standing.

"I am super bummed," Borgman said.

"You know, I thought I'd be able to see something iconic," adds another Muskegon resident, Barry Searle. "You don't get a chance to see that kind of demolition every day."

FOX17

According to construction workers on site, the demolition is now scheduled for around noon on Wednesday.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube