Democrats respond to Trump visits in Michigan

WALKER, Mich. — Donald Trump's stop in Michigan has democrats talking, saying the idea that Trump's economy is a good one for Michiganders, is a misnomer.

Democrats made their voices heard with billboards and with words. The following billboard is on display in West Michigan.

“When he was president, Michigan lost 280 thousand jobs in Michigan, when he was president. Is that the vision people want for Michigan?” Senator Gary Peters [D] said.

Trump came to Walker to speak on jobs and the economy, and democratic Senator Gary Peters says he has no room to talk.

“Donald Trump is not a friend to labor. Not a friend to the auto industry. And not a friend to Michigan,” Peters said.

On his stop in Warren, home to the GM Tech Center, the UAW says, a Trump presidency doesn't mean success for the auto industry—pointing to the closure of a Warren plant during Trump's presidency—despite promises to bolster the auto industry.

“Donald Trump thinks working class people are stupid. He think auto workers are stupid. He thinks he can continue to lie to people and they’re going to believe it,” UAW President Shawn Fain said.

The DNC, behind the billboards seen in Walker, issued the following statement:

“Donald Trump broke his promises to Michigan’s working families. On his watch, a Warren car plant closed and the auto industry bled thousands of jobs. This is the truth: Trump said that he could have let auto companies ‘go bankrupt’ in 2008 and he continues to antagonize union workers. Michigan voters have had enough. They will reject Trump and his economic agenda that left them in the dust once already and instead send Vice President Kamala Harris and Governor Tim Walz to the White House so that they can continue fighting for Michigan families and invest in Michigan manufacturing.”

