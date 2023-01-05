Delton and Wayland communities honor life of teacher, firefighter

DELTON/WAYLAND, Mich. — Funny, kind and selfless; those are the words used to describe 52-year-old Jody Tyner, who passed away Dec. 31. Although the community is mourning his loss, they’re not saying goodbye without going all out, the same way he did for everyone around him.

“His whole life was give, give, give; he was a Marine Corps veteran, a volunteer firefighter, a coach, a teacher. So I think a lot of people are going to try to live up to his expectations,” said Brett Bisett, a longtime friend of Tyner.

Bisett said Jody was a staple in the community in the 20 years he knew him.

“We never really said serious words to each other because he likes to joke around, so we had that kind of relationship, joking around all the time,” he said.

When Tyner suffered a stroke in mid-December, the community rallied in support, raising over $24,000 on GoFundMe.

“It's unbelievable how much reach he's got. There's fire departments from the other side of the state coming over for his memorial,” Brett told FOX 17 News.

With his passing, the community is coming together once again with a banquet dinner at Delton Moose Lodge and on Friday. The Delton Fire Department will have a procession at 3 p.m.

His wife, Heidi, sent a statement saying, “The Tyner family would like to thank the Delton and Wayland community for their continued support during this difficult time.”

The processional will be on M-43 starting from Orchard Street.

