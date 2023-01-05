Community mourning loss of Wayland coach, teacher

WAYLAND, Mich. — Wayland Union Schools announced the sudden death of long-time teacher, Jody Tyner, late Wednesday night.

Tyner taught Wildcats for more than 16 years, taking on 8th grade history and High School wrestling.

In their post on social media, the district says he suffered a stroke on December 17th, passing away New Year's Eve.

We're told he will be remembered as a dedicated family man, coach, and friend.

An open house to celebrate Tyner's life will be held at the Barry County Expo Center in Hastings on January 6th, 5 - 8 p.m.