Dégagé Ministries' innovative approach to keeping woman housed yields impressive results

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — In a groundbreaking effort to combat chronic homelessness, Dégagé Ministries' Heartside Landings program has achieved some significant success in its first year. The initiative, launched in January 2024, provides focused support to a group of 25 hand-selected women experiencing homelessness— addressing their medical, mental health and social needs.

Heartside Landings, located in downtown Grand Rapids, offers a unique approach to supporting women who have struggled with homelessness for years.

The program's comprehensive services include on-site healthcare, case management and mental health support.

On Friday, Heartside Landings announced some of the successes they’ve seen following a little over a year of operations.



65% reduction in emergency room visits

87% reduction in emergency medical calls

100% retention rate among the initial 25 participants

Residents like Brigietta Kendricks and Carolyn Cornelius credit the program with transforming their lives.

"It's a whole new world, and I feel safe," Cornelius explained Friday. "I can afford to lay back and relax."

Kendricks added, "It's so hard going through homelessness... but when we have people like all you guys here, you all pick us up and keep us on high."

Dégagé Ministries partners with Trinity Health Grand Rapids, Network180 and Catherine's Health Center to provide the essential services.

The program was made possible through funding from the DeVos Family Foundation, Jandernoa Foundation, Frey Foundation and private donors.

As Dégagé Ministries looks to the future, they aim to secure sustainable funding and expand the program to serve more individuals.

"We hope to demonstrate a solid return on investment for funders and realize success in providing innovative, targeted programming," explained Thelma Ensink, Executive Director.

They hope that Heartside Landings can serve as a blueprint for addressing chronic homelessness nationwide.

By providing comprehensive support and addressing the root causes of homelessness, Dégagé Ministries is empowering women to rebuild their lives and thrive.

As Ensink said, "It is our hope and prayer that housing programs like Heartside Landings will transform many more lives."

