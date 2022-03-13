Deer encounter leads to Milton Township crash, 18-year-old hospitalized

MILTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — An 18-year-old was hospitalized following a crash in Cass County Saturday night.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) says the crash happened at around 8 p.m. east of Brush Road on May Street in Milton Township.

We’re told the 18-year-old drove west on Brush Road when she weaved to avoid a deer. She then lost control of the vehicle, left the road and hit a tree, deputies say.

The sheriff’s office says the driver was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

CCSO says the driver had a seat belt on, adding drugs and alcohol are not suspected factors in the crash.

