Deer encounter injures Buchanan driver in Pokagon Township

POKAGON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 43-year-old Buchanan man was injured in a single-vehicle crash in Cass County Monday night.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says it happened near the intersection of Anderson Road and Pokagon Highway.

We’re told the driver veered to avoid hitting a deer when he lost control of the vehicle.

Deputies say the vehicle flipped over and landed on its roof, adding the man was transported to South Bend Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Drugs and alcohol are not suspected factors in the crash, and the driver had a seat belt on, according to the sheriff’s office.

The crash is currently under investigation.

