BAINBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man driving a moped died Monday morning in Berrien County.

Sheriff’s Deputies say the 44-year-old was driving south on Bainbridge Center Rd and failed to stop at a sign at Territorial Rd in Bainbridge Township.

He collided with an eastbound SUV and died of his injuries at the scene.

According to investigators, he was not wearing a helmet when the crash happened.