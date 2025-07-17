MUSKEGON, Mich. — A $21 million upgrade of a taxiway at Muskegon County Airport is set to improve safety for aviators and make the facility more attractive to flyers.



WATCH: Decades-old taxiway at Muskegon County Airport gets $21 million upgrade

Decades-old taxiway at Muskegon County Airport gets $21 million upgrade

According to Nick Makhlouf, Senior Project Engineer for the taxiway reconstruction, the project involves a complete demolition, reconstruction and relocation of the parallel taxiway to the main runway to meet current Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) standards.

Muskegon County Airport Director Ken Efting explained that the complex project has been in planning for nearly five years.

"There's a lot of underground utility work, and it's close proximity to the runway. Makes it extremely challenging," Efting said.

The upgrade is expected to boost air traffic to the region as Muskegon continues to grow as a tourist destination.

"It's going to drive increased air traffic to our area. As Muskegon is growing as a tourist community, this is us rising alongside of it," Efting said.

The project will have significant impacts on the airport's infrastructure. When construction is complete, about 85,000 square yards of pavement will have been removed and about 40,000 tons of asphalt placed, replacing approximately 20% of the pavement originally laid down in 1962.

The FAA is funding the project through a grant, which allows for five phases of construction.

"This is an investment in the Muskegon airport by the Federal Aviation Administration in the form of a grant," Efting said.

Despite the extensive construction, the airport will remain operational throughout the project.

"We phase it in a way so that there's at least one runway open at any given time," Makhlouf said.

The project aims to create a low-maintenance airfield and provide a smoother ride for pilots. It will also enhance the airport's appeal to various aviation interests.

At least 50 crew members are working on site at any given time.

The project is on pace to be concluded by November, with phase two starting Thursday.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube