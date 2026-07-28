Death certificate: Baby found dead at Electric Forest was a girl

OCEANA COUNTY, Mich. — The baby found dead at the Electric Forest music festival last month was a girl, according to her death certificate.

The official state record was filed on Friday with the Oceana County Clerk's Office.

Per the death certificate, "Baby Doe" died "on or about" June 27, 2026, a day before she was found dead in a port-a-potty in a camping area at the festival.

Previously, Michigan State Police (MSP) have said autopsy results indicated the baby was born alive and medically able to survive outside of the womb.

The death certificate lists her age as one minute.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $15,000 for information on the case.

Per MSP, the baby's mother has not yet been found.

Michigan FBI joins investigation into baby death at Electric Forest, reward offered Sam Landstra

"We understand the desire for additional information," MSP Lt. Pat Agema said to FOX 17 earlier this month. "But certain information prematurely could compromise the integrity of the investigation."

"We do remain committed to conducting a thorough professional investigation, and will provide verified information when it is appropriate to do so," Agema said. "Our focus remains on seeking the truth."

Tips can be submitted by phone at 1-855-MICH-TIP (1-855-642-4847).

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