'Dear Evan Hansen' coming to DeVos Performance Hall in May

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Broadway Grand Rapids has announced that Dear Evan Hansen will be coming to the Devos Performance Hall from May 3-8. The production has also announced that it will host a digital ticket lottery for fans to purchase up to two $25 tickets.

The digital lottery began today for all performances, and will be available until 9 a.m. the day before the performance. Selected winners will be notified daily through an email. The lottery will continue on a rolling basis for every performance.

Dear Evan Hansen first opened on December 4, 2016. It features a book by Steven Levenson, a score by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, and direction by Michael Greif.

The play follows Evan Hansen, a high school student with social anxiety, who is assigned by his therapist to write letters addressed to himself. He also wears a cast after breaking his arm. One of the letters he writes to himself is about how he can talk to his crush Zoe. He later runs into Zoe’s brother Connor, who offers to sign his cast. However, when he sees the letter about his sister, an angry Connor takes the letter. Later, Evan has a meeting with his school's principal and Connor’s parents, where he learns that Connor committed suicide. After finding the letter addressed to Evan and seeing that he signed Evan’s cast, Connor’s family believes that he and Evan were friends. Feeling uncomfortable, Evan continues to allow them to believe the lie.

The play went on to win six Tony Awards in 2017, including Best Musical. A film version, directed by Stephen Chbosky, was released by Universal Pictures in 2021. It starred Ben Platt (who also played the character in the original Broadway show), Kaitlyn Dever, Amandla Stenberg, and Amy Adams.

The production is being produced by Stacey Mindich. Davis Kornis worked on scenic design, while production design was by Peter Nigrini. The costumes were designed by Emily Rebholz and hair design was by David Brian Brown. Lighting design was by Japhy Weideman and sound design was by Nevin Steinberg. Alex Lacamoire worked on music supervision, orchestrations, and additional arrangements. The associate music supervisor was Ben Cohn. Vocal arrangements and additional arrangements were by Justin Paul. The show was choreographed by Danny Mefford. Sash Bischoff, Adam Quinn, and Danny Sharron are the show’s associate directors. Judith Schoenfeld is the production supervisor.

Additional information on the lottery can be found online, including Dear Evan Hansen’s Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook pages.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube