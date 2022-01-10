Dead body found in south Lansing home following armed standoff, suspect arrested

LANSING, Mich. — Police found a dead body in a residence on the south side of Lansing following an armed standoff with the man who lived there.

The female victim was found in the 4900 block of Pleasant Grove Road. She was taken to a local hospital where an autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death. The Lansing Police Department are investigating the incident as a homicide.

Police say there is no immediate threat to the community.

Officers were dispatched to the scene at 4:47 a.m. Saturday morning after reports of shots fired. After officers attempted to make contact at the residence, a 42-year-old man came out with a firearm pointed at officers.

The suspect then went back into his residence after officers asked him to drop his weapon and pointed and fired the weapon numerous times out of doors and windows..

The Lansing Police START Team, Crisis Negotiations Team and Ingham County Special Response Team responded to assist. After several hours, the suspect accepted calls from negotiators.

The START team dispensed CS gas, which is similar to tear gas, into the residence and, at approximately 3:40 p.m. Saturday, the suspect surrendered to police.

