David Frey, local philanthropist, passes away at 81

The Grand Rapids native died peacefully on Wednesday, June 14, according to Metcalf & Jonkhoff Funeral Service.

David fought in the Vietnam War while serving in the United States Navy. He later served as Grand Action co-chair and was chairman for Grand Design and The Frey Foundation.

Community leaders and organizations released statements reflecting on the valuable legacy Frey left behind.

“David Frey was a tireless advocate for our community. He believed in the strength of people who love our community. His voice will be missed, and he cared so deeply about the positive growth and development for everyone in our community. He will be missed, and his legacy will live on forever!” – Grand Rapids Community Foundation President Diana Sieger

“David's passion and commitment to Grand Rapids was unparalleled. He was one of the three original co- chairs of Grand Action. He wanted Grand Rapids to be the best midsized city in the upper Midwest. He put all his energy into making that happen. We owe him a debt of gratitude. Personally, I learned a lot from David's leadership both at Grand Action and one of my board chairs at The Right Place.” – The Right Place former President & CEO Birgit Klohs

“David Frey was a city builder. He encouraged me, Birgit and everyone at The Right Place to reach higher. We are better as a community because of David.” – The Right Place President & CEO Randy Thelen

“David has been very instrumental to the economic growth in West Michigan and at Grand Valley. We are very appreciative for his leadership and his passion for seeing our students succeed and thrive. He will be deeply missed.” – Grand Valley State University President Philomena V. Mantella

“It is with profound sadness that we mourn the loss of David Frey. David embodied all of the values of true leadership. He always believed Grand Rapids could be the best city in the country and took action to make it a reality.” – Grand Rapids Chamber

“David Frey and the Frey Foundation have touched the lives of GRCC students for decades, making a life-changing college education more accessible for them. Our college, and our city as a whole, is a stronger, better place because of his kindness and generosity. We will miss him, and know that he leaves a tremendous legacy.”

– GRCC Foundation Executive Director Erin Van Egmond

A celebration of life is scheduled to take place at the Kent Country Club on Wednesday, June 28 starting at 4 p.m.

