Davenport University offering new scholarship to Grand Rapids Public Schools

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Davenport University will offer 75 new scholarships toward urban STEM education degrees to Grand Rapids Public Schools (GRPS). GRPS is the first school system to take advantage of the new program.

The scholarship will provide up to $12,000 in funding per individual, toward earning a Bachelor of Science in urban STEM education each academic year. The aid can be used for costs such as tuition, fees, books, meal plans, and housing. Each scholarship will be renewable for up to four years, at a maximum of 30 credit hours per year.

Each school district that chooses to participate will be eligible for 75 scholarships. This includes up to 25 for current students, up to 25 for school employees, and up to 25 for parents of students who are currently enrolled in the school district. Individuals must not have attended Davenport University as a student in the past 12 months to be eligible. Davenport University is planning to offer the scholarship program to 10 school systems within the state.

“Davenport University has been an instrumental partner in helping us enhance the learning of our current staff to address the unique needs of our students for the last decade,” said Dr. Leadriane Roby, GRPS superintendent. “Their approach to weekly mentorship has been revolutionary and we are thrilled now to extend this scholarship opportunity to our students, staff and community to address the real teacher talent crisis our community is facing.”

“The teacher growth shortage is a major crisis for Michigan and at its heart is the growth and development of our kids as the talent that will drive our future economy,” said Dr. Richard J Pappas, Davenport University president. “Davenport is committed to developing and supporting teachers who will not only be able to address the unique needs of our future students to ensure their success.”

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube