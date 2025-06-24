Dashcam video shows Kent County teens arrested after police chase in stolen vehicle through Livingston County

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. — Three teenagers from Kent County were arrested after leading police on a pursuit in a stolen vehicle in Livingston County.

The incident occurred around 3 a.m. on Friday, when Livingston County police officers attempted to stop a car believed to be stolen.

After the driver failed to pull over, a pursuit started and went through Howell, eventually ending in Pinckney after deputies performed a PIT maneuver.

The PIT maneuver involved the deputy using his cruiser to apply pressure to the rear quarter panel of the vehicle, causing a spin-out of the vehicle, according to the Department of Homeland Security's Federal Law Enforcement Training Center. It can allow officers to end a pursuit.

Dash camera video from one of the deputy's cruisers captured the vehicle going into the oncoming lane.

WATCH: Deputy dash cam captures teens who led police on chase

Kent County teens in stolen car arrested after pursuit in Livingston County

Officers on scene discovered the car was reported stolen from the Grand Rapids area. The three suspects in the car were all under the age of 16 and were later turned over to their parents.

The Kent County Prosecutor's Office will review the case for potential charges.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube