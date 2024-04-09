CSNIP planning new centralized vet clinic in Walker

WALKER, Mich. — Community Spay Neuter Initiative Partnership (CSNIP) has announced plans to build a new 12,000-square-foot clinic and headquarters in Walker.

The consolidated facility will take over the building at 1300 Walker Village Dr. NW, which was previously housing Pop’s Restaurant.

This new space will replace and expand upon CSNIP's existing clinics in Grand Rapids, Kentwood and Fruitport.

Walker was chosen by the nonprofit organization because of its location in Kent County and proximity to Muskegon County and the rest of the Lakeshore.

In addition to their spay-and-neutering services, it will offer a wider range of high-volume, affordable veterinary services for pet owners.

They will be able to offer wellness exams, microchipping, vaccinations, soft tissue surgery, skin/ear/eye treatments, surgical tooth extractions, dental cleanings and diagnostic X-rays.

The new space will include six dedicated exam rooms, an expanded kennel space, a surgical suite with 10 operating tables and a conference space to be used for community seminars.

"Demand for our services has grown tremendously," Sharon Caldwell-Newton, CSNIP’s executive director, told FOX 17 Tuesday.

"By consolidating our operations and expanding under one roof, we can improve service delivery and efficiency, ultimately benefiting more clients, their pets and our communities."

Since its founding in 2001, CSNIP has served more than 255,000 pets in West Michigan.

Because CSNIP is able to see such a high volume of pet patients, they are able to charge less than other clinics.

They hope to open the new facility in Walker by early 2025.

In order to hit that target, they will have to raise another $560,000 in funds.

The whole project will cost about $3.6 million.

They launched the public phase of their fundraising campaign on Tuesday after receiving about $1 million from Kent County. They also received some grant money from PetSmart Charities.

Renovation is expected to begin at 1300 Walker Village in July 2024.

You can donate towards CSNIP's current capital campaign at their website HERE.

