Critically endangered baby bongo born at John Ball Zoo

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — There's a new cutie at John Ball Zoo!

Chestnut was born on July 23. Her mom and dad are Carrot, a 4-year-old female bongo, and Beckson, a 10-year-old male bongo.

It's the pair's second baby together.

“We're incredibly excited to welcome our newest addition at John Ball Zoo, a healthy female bongo calf,” said Tim Sampson, curator at John Ball Zoo. “The birth of a critically endangered species is a significant milestone in the conservation of this amazing species. We are happy to report that both mom and baby are doing well.”

Carrot and Beckson became an item because of a specialized plan designed to help preserve the eastern mountain bongo, a critically endangered species.

The pair were recommended for breeding due to the Species Survival Plan Program by the Association of Zoos & Aquariums.

Eastern mountain bongos are mainly found in Kenya. They're critically endangered due to poaching, habitat destruction and illegal trapping.

There are now seven baby animals at the zoo! That includes Chestnut, a snow leopard cub, three lynx kits and three penguin chicks.

