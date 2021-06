BYRON CENTER, Mich. — A strange sight for some drivers in Kent and Allegan counties Tuesday as crews moved a house 8.5 miles from Byron Center to Dorr.

Consumers Energy coordinated the unusual move which caused temporary power outages for about 400 customers.

The house move began at 2430 Prescott SW in Byron Center and ended at 4148 14th Street in Dorr.

Consumers Energy says the home was moved at the request of the homeowner. It will allow for expanded parking at a nearby church.