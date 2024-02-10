Crews respond to sanitary sewer overflow near Kalamazoo

PAVILION TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Services is working to clean up a sanitary sewer overflow that may have started days ago.

The department responded to the 8000 block of Greenfield Shores Drive in Pavilion Township just after 1:30 p.m. Friday.

2024-02-09 8000 Greenfield Shores Drive SSO Map by WXMI on Scribd

The city says the sanitary sewer overflow is due to a leak from a force main in the area.

The Department of Public Services staff shut down the force main just after 6:30 p.m. Friday.

Right now, it’s not clear how much material discharged from the sewer force main; however, people living nearby told crews that the leak may have started on Tuesday, February 6.

The city deployed pump and haul operations and shut down the force main.

City officials say crews will continue to excavate the road, repair the force main and restore the impacted area, adding that the sewer overflow did not reach surface waters and did not enter Long Lake.

Water Reclamation Plant personnel notified the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy at the Kalamazoo District Office and the Kalamazoo County Environmental Health Unit of the spill, as required by law.

