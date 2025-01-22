Crews battle overnight house fire amid subzero temperatures, one person critically hurt

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Fire is now saying an adult is in critical condition after an early morning house fire.

They got the call to Griggs St. SE at the corner of College Ave. around 4 a.m. on Wednesday.

They say five people were inside, three adults and two children. Firefighters rescued three people from the home. One escaped from a ground-floor window, the other from a second-floor window.

All victims went to the hospital.

One adult is said to be in critical condition.

The street may sound familiar, crews responded to a deadly fire on the same street over the weekend.

GRFD is reminding people to have working smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors in their home. You can call 311 or (616) 456-3000 to schedule a free home safety assessment and free smoke alarm/carbon monoxide detector instillation.

