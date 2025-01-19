1 dead in Sunday morning housefire in southeast Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A person was found dead inside a Grand Rapids home that burned Sunday morning.

At 6:30 a.m. Sunday, the Grand Rapids Fire Department responded to a report of a house fire in the 800 block of Griggs Street SE, near Eastern Avenue SE. Upon arriving at the scene, firefighters found an active fire burning at the house.

While some firefighters extinguished the flames, others searched the house and discovered a person inside who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Grand Rapids Fire Department said the cause of death is unknown and will be determined by investigators and the medical examiner.

No one else was inside the house at the time of the blaze.

Fire crews and investigators remained on scene for several hours afterward.

