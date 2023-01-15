Crash sends two to the hospital; closes intersection

TALLMADGE TWP. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says two people including a 9-year-old boy were hospitalized after a crash in Tallmadge Township.

The crash happened just after 7:00 Saturday night at 8th Avenue and Johnson Street.

Investigators say a 20-year-old Rockford man was driving east on Johnson Street when he stopped at a stop sign on 8th Avenue. The man started to cross the street but didn't yield to a Dodge Caravan driving north and didn't have a stop sign.

The cars crashed into eachother before hitting a utility pole. The crash brought down the pole and power lines which blocked the intersecion.

The driver of the Caravan, a 34-year-old Coopersville woman along with a 9-year-old boy were hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

The 20-year-olf boy and his passenger were not hospitalized.

The intersection was shut down for a few hours.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's office is investigating the crash.