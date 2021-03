KAWKAWLIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two people are dead South Haven Police Officers report after responding to a crash on I196 in Covert Township. Officers found a car pinned underneath a tractor, with both vehicles on fire.

Two people were found dead in one of the cars. Both died because of the crash and were identified as one male, 72, and one woman, 70 both from Kawkawlin Township.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation and no further information is being released currently.