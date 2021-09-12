Crash involving police vehicle during Kalamazoo pursuit

KALAMAZOO, Mich — A suspect remains on the loose after hitting a police car during a chase.

The incident happened on Saturday near the area of Kendall Avenue.

Kalamazoo Public Safety officers were pursuing a stolen car from Chicago when the driver tried to hit a Western Michigan University police officer. The driver hit the lead Public Safety cruiser.

The driver fled the scene on foot but two passengers were detained by officers.

No one was injured from the crash. Kendall Avenue was shut down from Howard Street to West Main Street for about 40 minutes.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Portage Department of Public Safety at 269-329-4567 or Silent Observer at 269-343-210