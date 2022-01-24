Watch
Court strikes Michigan law to make petition drives harder

Posted at 1:08 PM, Jan 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-24 13:08:19-05

DETROIT (AP) — The Michigan Supreme Court has struck down an effort by Republicans to make it harder to change state law through petition drives.

The court threw out a 15% geographic cap on the number of signatures that could be collected to get an issue on the statewide ballot.

It would have forced petition circulators to rely on more than highly populated areas.

But the Supreme Court says it conflicts with the Michigan Constitution.

The changes were made by the Republican-controlled Legislature in 2018 and signed by Gov. Rick Snyder before he left office.

