Kent County Prosecutor may be willing to enforce Michigan's abortion ban

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Kent County Prosecutor has issued a statement about the enforcement of a 1931 law that would effectively ban and felonize abortion in the state of Michigan. Prosecutor Christopher Becker said Monday that he is seriously considering the law as a "validly passed statue."

However, according to The Bridge, Becker has not yet been approached with an abortion case for prosecution, and should an abortion case arise, he would not be able to brush aside the Michigan ban.

"But I thin the clearest thing I can say is, I'm not ignoring the law," said Becker.

The 1931 ban on abortion was temporarily suspended after an injunction was placed in May.

