OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A 60-year-old man from Coopersville drowned at the Grand Isle Marina on Wednesday.

According to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, the Sheriff’s patrol was in the area and found the body. It is reported that the victim fell off his boat, which was tired at the marina.

The drowning is currently being investigated by the Grand Haven Police Department.

