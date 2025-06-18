Cooling centers set to open as extreme heat moves later this week

WEST MICHIGAN — West Michigan saw its first 90 degree day of the year this week, and it will be even hotter as we head into the weekend.

That's why a number of organizations are opening their doors to help folks beat the extreme heat.

Here's where you can stay cool:

Holland



Gateway Men's Center: 166 S River Ave, Holland | 616-928-3413

Gateway Women & Children's Center: 356 Fairbanks Ave, Holland | 616-928-3469

Both cooling centers will be open starting at noon on Saturday, June 21. The center will be open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday, June 22 and Monday, June 23.

Kalamazoo



Kalamazoo Gospel Ministries: 448 N Burdick St, Kalamazoo

Kalamazoo Gospel Ministries will open up to 50 guests if the temperatures rise over 95 degrees.



Portage Zhang Senior Center: 203 E Centre Ave, Portage

Open hours:

Sunday: 2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Monday: 7:45 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Tuesday: 7:00 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday: 7:00 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Thursday: 7:00 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Friday: 7:45 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Saturday: Closed

The Portage District Library, 300 Library Lane, Portage

Open hours:

Wednesday: 9:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Thursday: 9:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Friday: 9:00 a.m. - 6:00 pm.

Saturday: 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Sunday: Closed

Monday: 9:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Tuesday: 9:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.



This list will be updated as more cooling centers open.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube