Cooling centers set to open as extreme heat moves later this week

WEST MICHIGAN — West Michigan saw its first 90 degree day of the year this week, and it will be even hotter as we head into the weekend.
That's why a number of organizations are opening their doors to help folks beat the extreme heat.
Here's where you can stay cool:
Holland
- Gateway Men's Center: 166 S River Ave, Holland | 616-928-3413
- Gateway Women & Children's Center: 356 Fairbanks Ave, Holland | 616-928-3469
Both cooling centers will be open starting at noon on Saturday, June 21. The center will be open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday, June 22 and Monday, June 23.
Kalamazoo
- Kalamazoo Gospel Ministries: 448 N Burdick St, Kalamazoo
Kalamazoo Gospel Ministries will open up to 50 guests if the temperatures rise over 95 degrees.
- Portage Zhang Senior Center: 203 E Centre Ave, Portage
- Open hours:
Sunday: 2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Monday: 7:45 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Tuesday: 7:00 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday: 7:00 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.
Thursday: 7:00 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.
Friday: 7:45 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Saturday: Closed
- Open hours:
- The Portage District Library, 300 Library Lane, Portage
- Open hours:
Wednesday: 9:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Thursday: 9:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Friday: 9:00 a.m. - 6:00 pm.
Saturday: 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Sunday: Closed
Monday: 9:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Tuesday: 9:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.
- Open hours:
This list will be updated as more cooling centers open.
