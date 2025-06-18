Watch Now
Cooling centers set to open as extreme heat moves later this week

Ted S. Warren/AP
FILE - In this Wednesday, June 30, 2021 file photo, a U.S. flag flies with the sun in the background in downtown Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
WEST MICHIGAN — West Michigan saw its first 90 degree day of the year this week, and it will be even hotter as we head into the weekend.

That's why a number of organizations are opening their doors to help folks beat the extreme heat.

Here's where you can stay cool:

Holland

  • Gateway Men's Center: 166 S River Ave, Holland | 616-928-3413
  • Gateway Women & Children's Center: 356 Fairbanks Ave, Holland | 616-928-3469

Both cooling centers will be open starting at noon on Saturday, June 21. The center will be open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday, June 22 and Monday, June 23.

Kalamazoo

  • Kalamazoo Gospel Ministries: 448 N Burdick St, Kalamazoo

Kalamazoo Gospel Ministries will open up to 50 guests if the temperatures rise over 95 degrees.

  • Portage Zhang Senior Center: 203 E Centre Ave, Portage
    • Open hours:
      Sunday: 2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
      Monday: 7:45 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
      Tuesday: 7:00 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.
      Wednesday: 7:00 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.
      Thursday: 7:00 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.
      Friday: 7:45 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
      Saturday: Closed
  • The Portage District Library, 300 Library Lane, Portage
    • Open hours:
      Wednesday: 9:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.
      Thursday: 9:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.
      Friday: 9:00 a.m. - 6:00 pm.
      Saturday: 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
      Sunday: Closed
      Monday: 9:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.
      Tuesday: 9:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.

This list will be updated as more cooling centers open.

