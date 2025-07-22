Convenient option to navigate Grand Haven Coast Guard Festival

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — The Grand Haven Coast Guard Festival Committee is once again partnering with Harbor Transit to offer a park-and-ride service to festival attendees.

Harbor Transit's park-and-ride service is available for free from Friday, July 25 through Friday, August 1.

Riders should park at Harbor Island to catch the shuttle bus to the drop-off point in downtown Grand Haven at 3rd Street and Columbus Avenue.

The full park-and-ride shuttle schedule is available here.

Harbor Transit will also offer a park-and-ride service on Saturday, August 2, from 9:00 a.m. until 11:30 p.m. from seven different locations.

Here are the parking locations for Saturday, August 2:



Ferry Elementary School - 1050 Pennoyer Ave, Grand Haven, MI 49417

Griffin Elementary School - 1700 S Griffin St, Grand Haven, MI 49417

Trinity Reformed Church - 1330 S Ferry St, Grand Haven, MI 49417

First Christian Reformed Church - 516 S Ferry St, Grand Haven, MI 49417

First Baptist Church - 118 E Exchange St, Spring Lake, MI 49456

All Shores Wesleyan Church - 15550 Cleveland St, Spring Lake, MI 49456

Ferrysburg City Hall - 17520 Ridge Ave, Ferrysburg, MI 49409

Riders will need to purchase a $2 day pass (or $1 for qualifying riders) to use the shuttle that day. Cash is accepted or you can purchase your pass online.

One important note, shuttles will pause service from 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 2, until after the fireworks show. The last call to ride the shuttle from downtown Grand Haven back to the parking locations is 11:30 p.m.

“This is the biggest week of the year for Harbor Transit. We’ve got all hands on deck, and transporting people safely and efficiently is our main focus," said Harbor Transit Executive Director Scott Borg. "Our drivers, dispatchers and staff do an excellent job running the service smoothly. If you’re wanting to attend the Coast Guard Festival events via the shuttles, rest assured you are in good hands.”

In addition to the park-and-ride service, Harbor Transit will also operate its on-demand service with normal service hours during the Coast Guard Festival.

This marks the 65th year of the annual Coast Guard Festival.

It's scheduled to run from July 25 - August 3.

