Consumers Energy wrapping up restoration efforts after latest round of storms

JACKSON, Mich. — Officials with Consumers Energy have announced that the company has nearly completed it's work to restore power to homes in Michigan after a bout of severe weather last week.

Ice storms, as well as nine confirmed tornadoes, impacted 390,000 customers across the state.

Consumers says crews are still working around the clock to service the few remaining customers still having issues, and that you should expect to see crews in your community this week if it still has not been attended to.

The energy company is asking that residents stay aware during the clean-up process; making sure to never approach downed wires, damaged equipment, and to allow crews proper space to get repairs done.