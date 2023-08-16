Consumers Energy will soon add $2.99 to bills when paid using debit, credit cards

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Some Consumers Energy bills may increase soon depending on how customers pay them. The company announced that they’re adding a $2.99 charge to bills when they’re paid using debit and/or credit cards after October 1.

“My whole thing is I just don’t see how they can justify that,” said customer Kim Polick.

Wednesday morning, FOX 17 heard from a few customers who were upset about the new charge. Polick, who’s retired and lives in the Detroit-area, was one of them.

Polick questioned why they made the change.

“The money is coming out of the same place. It’s coming out of my checking account. And for them to charge extra amongst all the other charges that they charge you for,” Polick said before pausing. “I get points on my debit card that I can get gift cards with.”

Consumers Energy sent an email to customers that stated in part “with credit and debit card transaction fees rising, we want to help make energy costs fair for all customers. To help do this, we are updating our card payment policies starting Oct. 1, 2023.”

“Basically, it’s like they just keep taking and taking and taking,” she said. “I was on the Budget Plan and my budget plan went from $40 to $90 to $110 to $165 in one year.”

Polick said that increase happened last year, and the budget plan, which made payments affordable, was no longer beneficial.

FOX 17 reached out to Consumers Energy. They declined an interview request but provided the following statement:

“Consumers Energy always works to keep bills fair for the Michigan homes and businesses we serve. Like many companies, we are encouraging customers to use payment methods that don’t incur fees – those fees ultimately are passed on to all customers. This step is one more we’re taking to help reduce the cost of energy for all customers. More than two-thirds of all energy providers take this approach, as do businesses of all types. Ultimately, this is good for all customers as we strive to keep bills low.”

They stated via email that they will continue to accept checks and they encourage all customers to utilize “fee-free payment methods.”

Polick said she doesn’t foresee many customers switching from paying online to writing out checks. She believes there’s needs to be transparency about how and why the change was made.

“This is what somebody in a small business like my nail salon that I go to, they charge you for that if you don’t pay cash,” Polick said. “They’re a small business and I understand that. But Consumers, no, I don’t understand that.”

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube